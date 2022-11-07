Wolff refuses to rule out Ricciardo for Mercedes reserve role

Welcome to GPFans

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has refused to rule out the possibility of Daniel Ricciardo becoming reserve driver in 2023.

With current reserve Nyck de Vries finally earning an F1 seat for next season with a move to AlphaTauri to replace Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly, Mercedes is in the market for another third driver to support Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Ricciardo has made clear that whilst he will not be on the grid next season following his release from his McLaren contract a year ahead of schedule, he is determined to remain relevant by taking up a reserve seat.

Although the Australian has been heavily linked with Mercedes, Wolff has confirmed that no decision has yet been made

“Daniel is speaking to a few teams about a potential role, also Red Bull," revealed the Austrian.

READ MORE...Button fears Ricciardo F1 return unlikely after reputational blow

“For us, we very much like him, he’s a great character, but we are not in a position to decide who’s going to be the third driver.”

Asked as to what Ricciardo would bring to the team should he join, Wolff replied: “Personality, and he’s been around for a long time.

"He knows these cars inside out and that can be really advantageous.

“But I don’t want to put any rumours out there because we haven’t decided.”

