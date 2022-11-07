Red Bull rivals "didn't take right opportunities" in F1 title fight - Domenicali

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has suggested Red Bull's rivals "didn't take the right opportunities" in this year's ultimately one-sided championship battle.

The introduction of new wide-sweeping aerodynamic regulations for this season was meant to level the playing field and provide a tight title fight.

But while Mercedes' eight-year reign as champions has finally come to an end, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have thoroughly dominated.

Verstappen, in particular, has won a record-breaking 14 races and could add to that tally with two grands prix remaining, whilst he has also set a new mark for total points scored.

Assessing the impact of an early end to this season's championship compared to the down-to-the-wire battle last year between Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Domenicali is unconcerned.

Speaking in an investors' call following the release of Liberty Media's third-quarter financial results, Domenicali said: "We don't see any kind of risk at all.

"First of all, we have the last two races with sold-out tickets and the numbers are really growing.

"The attention will shift to other fights from the sporting perspective, so that is part of racing.

"As you have seen in the last [few] races, there is a lot of attention. There is a fight for places that from the teams' perspective is related to their financial position and the financial reward if they achieve a better position compared to the other teams.

"I think there will be a lot of interest in Brazil and Abu Dhabi with no problem."

Assessing the racing under the new rules that have led to Red Bull's domination, Domenicali added: "We are totally positive on the impact that the change of regulations has had this year.

"We cannot comment on the fact that the team, specifically Red Bull and Max Verstappen, did a great job.

"Maybe some other teams didn't take the right opportunities, but what we saw on the track with wheel-to-wheel racing, that is what we wanted."

Domenicali has expressed 'total confidence' next year's "fight on the track" will go "to the end" of what is a record-breaking 24-race calendar.