Alonso rockets up the order – How F1's early standings compare to 2022

Sam Hall

Friday 7 April 2023 09:45

The picture has certainly shifted for some of F1's biggest hitters when compared to this time 12 months ago.

It was always hoped that the current regulations would result in some less predictable results.

Although Red Bull emerged as a dominant force last term, a difficult start to that season has not been mirrored this term with three wins from three.

The Winners

RED BULL

There are some quite clear winners in this. The first of which, are the Red Bull drivers.

Last year, Verstappen retired from two of the opening three races and posted just 25 points in that duration through his win in Saudi Arabia. This time around, he has been almost faultless and has registered 69 points from a possible 78.

This moves him up FIVE places from this time last year.

Through improved reliability, Sergio Perez has also climbed up a place to sit second with a rise of 24 additional points.

ASTON MARTIN

Let's be honest, Aston Martin is the biggest winner from the off-season shake-up.

Fernando Alonso is flying with podiums from each of the three races to date, a success rate that has seen him climb 11 places from this time last year with a massive 43-point increase - the second biggest improvement only to Verstappen.

The Spaniard is also, however, second in terms of the number of places gained, that honour going to team-mate Lance Stroll, who has flown up 12 positions to sit sixth overall.

The Losers

FERRARI

Last year, Charles Leclerc secured two race wins from the opening three events. This time around, he has finished just once in the same timeframe.

10th in the standings and on six points, his drop of nine places and 65 points puts him top in both categories.

Although Carlos Sainz is down only one place, his 13-point year-on-year deficit makes for grim reading.

HAAS

It may be unfair to group Nico Hulkenberg into this stat given he only featured in two of the opening races last year and, even then, that was for Aston Martin.

Focusing on Kevin Magnussen's movement, the Dane is down eight places and 11 points from 2022.

Yes, 10 of his 12-point haul from last year's opening exchanges came from a superb return debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but given that Haas appeared to be a team on the rise, this dropback cannot be enjoyable.

His loss of eight places is second only to Leclerc, while Sainz, Leclerc and Esteban Ocon have all registered greater points losses.

Results in FULL

1: Max Verstappen - 69 points (Up five places and 44 points)

2: Sergio Perez - 54 pts (Up one place and 24 points)

3: Fernando Alonso - 45 pts (Up 11 places and 43 points)

4: Lewis Hamilton - 38 pts (Up one place and 10 points)

5: Carlos Sainz - 20 pts (Down two places and 13 points)

6: Lance Stroll - 20 pts (Up 12 places and 20 points)

7: George Russell - 18 pts (Down five places and 19 points)

8: Lando Norris - 8 pts (Level placing but down eight points)

9: Nico Hulkenberg - 6 pts (Up 10 places and six points)

10: Charles Leclerc - 6 pts (Down nine places and 65 points)

11: Valtteri Bottas - 4 pts (Down one place and eight points)

12: Esteban Ocon - 4 pts (Down five places and 16 points)

13: Oscar Piastri - 4 pts (NEW ENTRY!)

14: Pierre Gasly - 4 pts (Down two places and two points)

15: Zhou Guanyu - 2 pts (Level placing but up one point)

16: Yuki Tsunoda - 1 pts (Down three places and three points)

17: Kevin Magnussen - 1 pts (Down eight places and 11 points)

18: Alex Albon - 1 pts (Down two places but level points)

19: Logan Sargeant - 0 pts (NEW ENTRY!)

20: Nyck de Vries - 0 pts (NEW ENTRY!)