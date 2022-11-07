Red Bull and Sky move on from boycott furore

Ian Parkes

Monday 7 November 2022 11:40

Red Bull and Sky Sports F1 have moved on from the boycott that overshadowed the recent Mexico City Grand Prix and are again on speaking terms, GPFans can confirm.

In the build-up to the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Max Verstappen effectively spearheaded a team decision not to speak with any Sky journalist across the weekend.

Verstappen was incensed at the fact pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz had twice stated in his post-United States GP show that Lewis Hamilton had been "robbed" of the 2021 F1 drivers' title.

For Verstappen and Red Bull, Kravitz's comments were the straw that finally broke the camel's back as team principal Christian Horner stated after the Mexico City race that Sky Sports F1's commentary had become 'sensationalised'.

That followed the final race of last year when former FIA race director Michael Masi's freestyling of the regulations allowed Verstappen to clinch his maiden title with a final-lap pass on Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Over the weekend, as Las Vegas staged a launch party as part of the countdown to its long-awaited return to the F1 calendar next year, Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft spoke with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

This prompted a humorous on-stage moment as Mercedes' George Russell jokingly questioned whether Croft should be doing the interview.

"Yes, I am tonight," said Croft. "I’ve got special permission, so don’t start on me."

Croft then turned to Perez and asked: "Are you allowed to answer?" The Mexican smiled and replied: "They [Red Bull] are not here."

GPFans can also confirm Horner has met with Sky Sports F1's director Billy McGinty at the team's Milton Keynes factory on Monday morning for a cordial chat to further clarify matters and ensure there is smooth running going forward.

Horner and Verstappen are again due to speak to Sky across the forthcoming Brazilian GP weekend.