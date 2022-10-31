Red Bull a "cheap target" for "derogatory" comments from Sky - Horner

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Monday 31 October 2022 03:00

Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull's boycott of Sky Sports F1 and its German and Italian affiliates was down to "derogatory" comments aimed at Max Verstappen and his F1 championship successes.

Sky Sports F1 had no contact with Red Bull at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Horner not making himself available for his usual post-session interviews. Neither Verstappen nor Sergio Perez offered themselves to Sky cameras at the media pen.

Detailing the reasons for the snub, Horner explained: "[We have been] Disappointed with a series of derogatory comments that have been made on Sky so we felt this weekend we would just take a break and that it wouldn't do Sky any harm.

"There needs to be a balance in commentary. Some of the commentary is excellent but some of the pieces, there is too much sensationalisation being done and we stand together as a team.

"We have made ourselves very clear and it is not just Sky UK, it has been across all of the Sky channels - Italy, Germany.

"It was just for this weekend but it was to register our discontent with some of the less impartial comments or accusations that are sometimes made as TV becomes ever more sensationalised."

Horner - Service to "be resumed" in Brazil

It is understood the dissatisfaction from Red Bull has built across the season, with constant referrals to the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale last year.

On that occasion, Verstappen claimed his maiden title after a bitter battle with Lewis Hamilton and following the contentious handling of a late-race safety car by FIA's race control.

Asked for the specific trigger for the boycott, Horner confirmed: "Comments that were raised in Austin."

This is believed to be related to a dialogue from reporter Ted Kravitz, who twice said Hamilton was "robbed" of last year's title.

As to when the boycott would end, Horner replied: "The next race, service will be resumed.

"But we just wanted to lay down a marker and say that things aren't acceptable and as a team, we stand together and we stand united.

"Accusations of the championship being robbed, we don't think is an impartial commentary so obviously that is something we don't feel in any way fair or balanced.

"Max was very upset about it and as a team, we support him fully and are equally upset about it. So as a team, I took the decision that we will have a weekend off.

"Red Bull are a cheap target sometimes. There have been a couple of issues during the course of the year that we have addressed but as far as we are concerned we have said our peace and that is it."