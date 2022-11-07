Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends

Ian Parkes

Monday 7 November 2022 10:32

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has called on F1 to implement a double-qualifying session across a sprint weekend.

F1 introduced the sprint last season, with the race that is one-third of a grand prix distance taking place on Saturday in place of qualifying that runs on Friday evening.

The result of the sprint sets the grid for the grand prix.

Last year, only the top three scored points but following calls from the drivers, this season it is now the top eight.

For next year, there will be six sprint races at circuits to be determined.

Steiner, however, feels the sprint should effectively become a standalone race, with a traditional qualifying session for the grand prix to run instead of what has effectively become a 'dead' second practice outing on Saturday.

"It’s a race like any other but it’s shorter and with eight drivers rather than 10 scoring points," said Steiner.

"I’m in favour of more sprints as it makes the overall race weekend interesting by having qualifying on Friday.

"What I’d like even more is having qualifying for the sprint on Friday and qualifying for the main race on Saturday morning, as the free practice currently isn’t very meaningful for anyone.

"Then on Saturday afternoon you have the sprint, followed by the main event on Sunday.”