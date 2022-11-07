Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends
Las Vegas in one-year bid to match Singapore's 14-year journey
1
Red Bull and Sky move on from boycott furore
Schumacher title-winning Ferrari set to sell for near eight-figure sum
1
Ferrari bemoan "very small" impact of Red Bull budget cap penalty
Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban
2
Red Bull rivals "didn't take right opportunities" in F1 title fight - Domenicali
Wolff refuses to rule out Ricciardo for Mercedes reserve role
Hamilton 'desperation' as budget cap wound motivates Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 set to implement winter shutdown
Mercedes concern for "worse sport" over F1 blanket problem
Gasly adamant he is not dangerous as race ban looms
Ricciardo calls for changes to deliver "head space" for F1 drivers
Leclerc reveals "re-zero" process to get through mentally difficult year
Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends

Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends

F1 News

Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends

Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has called on F1 to implement a double-qualifying session across a sprint weekend.

F1 introduced the sprint last season, with the race that is one-third of a grand prix distance taking place on Saturday in place of qualifying that runs on Friday evening.

The result of the sprint sets the grid for the grand prix.

Last year, only the top three scored points but following calls from the drivers, this season it is now the top eight.

For next year, there will be six sprint races at circuits to be determined.

Steiner, however, feels the sprint should effectively become a standalone race, with a traditional qualifying session for the grand prix to run instead of what has effectively become a 'dead' second practice outing on Saturday.

"It’s a race like any other but it’s shorter and with eight drivers rather than 10 scoring points," said Steiner.

"I’m in favour of more sprints as it makes the overall race weekend interesting by having qualifying on Friday.

"What I’d like even more is having qualifying for the sprint on Friday and qualifying for the main race on Saturday morning, as the free practice currently isn’t very meaningful for anyone.

"Then on Saturday afternoon you have the sprint, followed by the main event on Sunday.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x