Verstappen left FURIOUS as Perez tipped for Red Bull CHOP and Vettel is BACK in F1 action - GPFans RECAP

Dan Ripley

Monday 17 July 2023 00:30

F1 star Max Verstappen was disqualified from a sim racing event after flying off the rails in a revenge-fuelled retaliation at the Golden Toast Grand Prix held at the Spa circuit.

Schumacher tips Red Bull to AXE Perez for Ricciardo

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has made a bold statement about the 2024 driver lineup at Red Bull Racing, suggesting that Daniel Ricciardo could replace Sergio Perez and make a return to the team to partner with Max Verstappen for next season.

Vettel makes stunning F1 return with DREAM drive

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has made a stunning return in an F1 car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Hamilton SLAMMED over Wimbledon final dress code violation by security chief

A Wimbledon security chief has backed the decision to prevent Lewis Hamilton from watching the 2015 men’s singles final due to a failure to meet the Royal Box dress code.

Sainz leaves NO DOUBT in choice over Hamilton vs Verstappen debate

The Spaniard was alongside the reigning world champion when he arrived in F1 with Toro Rosso but saw the Dutchman quickly promoted to Red Bull, while he left the same stable soon after.

Perez suffers another Red Bull EMBARRASSMENT as pressure grows

Sergio Perez suffered another unfortunate mishap at Red Bull after requiring a push during the world champion team's show run in Madrid this weekend.

