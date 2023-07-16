Schumacher tips Red Bull to AXE Perez for Ricciardo

Jay Winter

Sunday 16 July 2023 20:42

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has made a bold statement about the 2024 driver lineup at Red Bull Racing, suggesting that Daniel Ricciardo could replace Sergio Perez and make a return to the team to partner with Max Verstappen for next season.

Schumacher believes that if Ricciardo, who replaced Nyck de Vries, delivers strong performances for AlphaTauri while Perez continues to struggle, he could earn himself a seat alongside Verstappen next year.

"For me, it looks like if Daniel Ricciardo performs well in the AlphaTauri in the remaining races, he will be sitting next to Max Verstappen next year," stated Schumacher to Sky Germany.

"Because I don't believe they will keep Perez if he continues in the same way next year."

Perez has failed to keep up with his team-mate Verstappen, with the Dutchman boasting a 99-point lead in the drivers' standings

Despite driving the same car that has seen Verstappen dominate the drivers' championship, Perez has failed to reach Q3 and qualify in the top 10 for five Grand Prix in a row.

Ricciardo's recent RB19 testing stint at Silverstone saw him record times that would have qualified him for the front row at the British Grand Prix. It is also a reason why Red Bull's head of driver development, Helmut Marko, hired the Australian for the AlphaTauri seat.

A lot of things need to fall into place in order for fans to see Ricciardo partner back up with Verstappen. However, with a spot back on the F1 grid, the Aussie's future is back in his own hands.

