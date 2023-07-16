Vettel makes stunning F1 return with DREAM drive

Jay Winter

Sunday 16 July 2023 15:27

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has made a stunning return in an F1 car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The former Red Bull star drove Williams' iconic FW14B at the famous hill climb, finishing off his run with some doughnuts, all whilst driving on e-fuel.

Vettel has been promoting the use of synthetic fuels since his retirement at the end of the 2022 F1 season, proving that old and modern-day cars can "race without a trace".

"Well, it's just to demonstrate to people that you can literally race without leaving a trace," he said in an interview after his hill climb.

"Obviously, we used synthetic fuels and yeah, as you can see, it's a really old car and it wasn't built around those fuels, but it worked.

"So you've just got to adjust the ECU a tiny bit. But it works for this car, works for modern Formula 1 cars, it works for your road car. It just shows that there is an alternative."

Vettel thrashing Nigel Mansell's iconic FW14B around the Goodwood track

Vettel believes "responsible" racing is the way forward.

"I think the world is changing. So we don't have to give up on these things, we can still hold on, but do it in a more responsible way."

The former Aston Martin driver also spoke on doughnuts his did on his run.

"I wanted to know whether it works and it was fine," he grinned.

"We're getting a bit hot with the temperatures in the end, but it's all good."

Vettel will also be taking Ayrton Senna's iconic McLaren MP4/4 for a hill climb run at Goodwood which you can watch here:

