Perez suffers another Red Bull EMBARRASSMENT as pressure grows

Sergio Perez suffered another unfortunate mishap at Red Bull after requiring a push during the world champion team's show run in Madrid this weekend.

Perez took to the winding streets of the Spanish capital in the RB7, the machine Sebastian Vettel won the 2011 title in, on Saturday night and looked to put on a show in front of tens of thousands of spectators as he raced at high speeds.

However, as he tried to navigate one particularly tight corner in the Plaza de Cibeles, Perez was forced to hit the brakes to avoid a collision with the barrier, as shown in footage shared on social media.

Luckily, a Red Bull engineer was on hand to help him out after he dashed to the front of the car and pushed it back, allowing Perez to look to pull away.

Again, though, the angle would likely have seen the Mexican clipping the wall, forcing the member of staff to roll the tyres back for a second time.

Perez puts on a show

Perez was not afforded a free weekend between the British and Hungarian Grand Prix due to the scheduled show run and looked to put his championship nightmare to one side after night fell in the city.

"People are happy, they're enjoying this roadshow," said Perez, whose last demonstration came at 11pm. "It's great and only Red Bull Racing can do that."

The under-pressure driver also hurtled the RB7 through the Paseo de Recoltos, Alcala Street and Barquillo Street before wrapping up the showpiece.

Unsurprisingly, Red Bull shared a video on Twitter of Perez successfully completing the same tricky corner in the RB8, completed with neon trim.

Perez currently trails team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship by 99 points, although team boss Christian Horner has handed him his full backing.

