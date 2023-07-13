South American F1 legend argues Perez should STAY and Red Bull have 'no reason to change'

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 13 July 2023 21:57

Juan Pablo Montoya has said that there is no reason Red Bull should replace Sergio Perez now and ‘disrupt the relationship’ between the team of drivers.

The Colombian former racing driver has suggested that having the Mexican driver in the team is comfortable for current championship leader Max Verstappen, because the Dutchman is ‘not under any kind of pressure’.

Verstappen currently leads the world championship, with 255 points to Perez’s 156.

While the Mexican driver made a strong start to the season, winning two races, his team-mate soon outstripped him to take an impressive lead.

Though many have speculated about an exit from the team for Perez, Montoya claimed a change now would be unwise.

He told Vegas Insider: “There is no reason to put another driver in instead of Checo Perez. There is no reason to take a risk with something that can disrupt the relationship.

“Having Checo as a teammate gives a really nice atmosphere because Max is not under any kind of pressure.

"Sometimes Checo can bring the A-game and wake Max up and make him go, ‘Oh I really need to stop playing around.' It works well at the moment.”

Red Bull should look for ‘hunger’

Helmut Marko has admitted that Perez's job is safe for the time being despite a fifth straight poor qualifying performance, largely on the basis that there's not an ideal replacement available.

"He has to get that under control. He usually delivers good races," Marko said to Sky Sports Germany. "He's lucky here that it's a track where overtaking is possible."

"If one is in first place and the other in 16th place, then it doesn't quite fit together. It's been a weakness in his past. It's just too common now."

"There's no need for action at the moment. There's no one who could replace him."

READ MORE: Marko WORRIED about Verstappen future after Red Bull threat