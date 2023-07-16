Sainz leaves NO DOUBT in choice over Hamilton vs Verstappen debate

Joe Ellis

Sunday 16 July 2023 08:57 - Updated: 10:35

Carlos Sainz would prefer to be team-mates with Lewis Hamilton rather than Max Verstappen, he has revealed.

The Spaniard was alongside the reigning world champion when he arrived in F1 with Toro Rosso but saw the Dutchman quickly promoted to Red Bull, while he left the same stable soon after.

Sainz is now at Ferrari with Charles Leclerc on the other side of the garage. The Monegasque is getting the better of his fellow Scuderia driver, who is yet to score a podium in 2023.

When asked whether he would prefer the seven-time champion or the runaway points leader as his team-mate, Sainz didn't take the diplomatic way out.

Sainz: I would like Lewis

Lewis Hamilton's future at Mercedes is far from secure so Carlos Sainz's dream could become a reality

"I've already been Max's team-mate, so I know I would get on well with him and we would have a good [relationship]," he said to the Express.

"I've never been team-mates with Lewis, but I guess being a team-mate of a seven-time world champion has to be good for your career and you're probably going to learn.

"So maybe, just to try something different, I would like Lewis. But honestly, I don't care. Whoever I have as a team-mate, I'll embrace it."

