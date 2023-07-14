Hamilton goes CLUBBING with Shakira after alcohol vow and MASSIVE Horner sacking revelation made – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Friday 14 July 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is stopping drinking alcohol after drinking on ‘two occasions' this year.

MASSIVE revelation emerges about Horner role in De Vries sacking

Christian Horner wasn't involved in the sacking of Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri – with Helmut Marko informing him of the Dutchman's departure over the phone on Tuesday.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton hit NIGHTCLUB as F1 legend and pop superstar romance rumours ramp up

Rumours about Lewis Hamilton dating pop superstar Shakira have come to the fore yet again, with the pair spotted out at a club after last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Brown hails AWESOME unsung hero who has transformed McLaren form

Zak Brown was perhaps the happiest man in Silverstone after seeing McLaren earn its first podium of the 2023 season.

Brundle delivers F1 movie verdict after Silverstone filming fanfare

Martin Brundle has voiced his support for the way the F1 movie production slotted into the Silverstone proceedings at the British Grand Prix last weekend.

Mercedes chief reveals 'BRILLIANT' 2am session that saved team's weekend

Mercedes technical director James Allison has praised the ‘brilliant overnight work’ of the team’s engineers and sim driver Mick Schumacher which he credited for the strong race pace of the cars at the British Grand Prix.

