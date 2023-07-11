Verstappen makes HILARIOUS reference to legendary F1 meme

close global

F1 News

Max Verstappen made a hilarious call-back to a legendary Charles Leclerc moment on Saturday, labelling his pit lane accident as 'just an incident', pronounced with a "ch" sound.

The line now has cult status among F1 fans thanks to a viral video, in which a young Charles Leclerc mispronounces the word 'incident' to describe a coming together with Max Verstappen in a karting race.

Leclerc has since explained the incident itself, claiming that he gestured at Verstappen after the chequered flag because of an overly aggressive move from the Dutchman.

The Monegasque driver has been unable to live his mispronunciation down with fans and now even other drivers regularly referencing the clip.

Verstappen's 'inchident'

Verstappen's reference to the "inchident" meme came after qualifying for the British Grand Prix, in which he collided with the pit wall, breaking his front wing.

Speaking in the press conference after the session, a giggly Verstappen said: "Of course, I had my little incident in the pits where I destroyed my front wing.

"Yeah I had a little understeer with the box. Too much rear grip.

"So yeah I had to take a new front wing but that meant of course that I was in the back [of the pit lane queue]."

The incident ultimately wasn't too costly for Verstappen who sealed yet another pole position, ahead of Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri.

