Brundle delivers F1 movie verdict after Silverstone filming fanfare

Thursday 13 July 2023 12:42

Martin Brundle has voiced his support for the way the F1 movie production slotted into the Silverstone proceedings at the British Grand Prix last weekend.

Brad Pitt and co-star Damson Idris were both present at the track as they filmed on location for the F1 movie, which is expected to release at some point in 2024.

F1 fans have so far been relatively starved of insight into the project, on which Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer and advisor.

Many feared that the presence of the APXGP cars on track would have a negative impact on the weekend, but their integration into the event was seamless in the end.

No filming issues at Silverstone

"There was some concern in F1 circles that the movie would be very intrusive during a full-on F1 weekend," Brundle explained in his Sky Sports column.

"But along with their dedicated pit garage in the main F1 paddock, three F2 cars made to look like F1 cars in the support race paddock, what looked like a small village in the centre of the circuit, and even cars and crew on the formation lap grid.

"It all gelled together easily."

APXGP had their own pit boxes at the British Grand Prix

Brundle then touched on how the movie will help continue F1's remarkable growth trajectory.

"This yet-untitled movie and the upcoming Las Vegas race will be the next steps for F1's remarkable growth in awareness and popularity.

"I've never seen anything remotely like this in F1."

