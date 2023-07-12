McLaren boss takes SWIPE at Red Bull with cost cap dig

Shay Rogers

Wednesday 12 July 2023 11:57

Zak Brown has joked that the first thing McLaren did to help keep them under the cost cap, was slash their catering budget – something that rivals Red Bull partially blamed for their 2021 overspend.

The Milton Keynes based outfit were handed a $7 million fine, and 10% reduction in wind tunnel time for the 2023 season, after they were found guilty of breaking the cap.

The results for this years’ cost cap are set to be released towards the end of the season, with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner warning that as many as six teams may have violated the rules in 2022.

Brown: We had some inefficiencies

Speaking to the media at the British Grand Prix, Brown confirmed which areas McLaren has cut back on in order to meet the requirements of the regulations.

He said: “First thing we did was we reduced our catering bill!

“We had some inefficiencies in our spending. We weren’t operating our own wind tunnel, we were renting the wind tunnels so that comes at a higher cost and if you’re just paying operational expenses for your own.”

But Brown also hinted that the team may have had to make some sacrifices, saying that:

“We’ve had to make some tough decisions but also with some of our new technologies coming online, they’re actually financially more efficient and so we’re able to redirect some of that inefficient spend into additional headcount.”

Grid needs to 'get a hold of Max'

The improvements that the team at Woking have made are clearly coming to fruition. Dramatic upgrades introduced have helped to propel their car up the F1 grid and in contention for consistent podiums.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the conclusion of Sunday's race, Brown appeared optimistic that Max Verstappen can yet be caught and beaten in competition.

He said: "Max is getting less further ahead, these last couple [of] races. I think it shows just how healthy the sport is.

"How great the competition is, that we’re now coming into each weekend and there’s someone at the front you weren’t expecting, someone at the back you weren’t expecting.

"If we can all get a hold of Max, then I think the racing is going to be fantastic. It is fantastic." he concluded.

The Hungarian Grand Prix circuit and its flowing high-speed nature should suit the aerodynamically advanced McLaren. Although they didn't quite have enough in the tank to challenge Red Bull at Silverstone, don't count them out of the fight at Budapest in just two weeks' time.

