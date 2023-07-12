Top F1 driver claims ‘Red Bull have KILLED everyone’

Shay Rogers

Wednesday 12 July 2023 12:57

Carlos Sainz believes that the strength of Red Bull’s 2023 Formula 1 operation has “killed the opposition”, as they continue to dominate nearly halfway through the season.

The RB19 has won all ten of the races held so far, while Red Bull recently equalled McLaren’s record of 11 wins in a row, which would have been 21 if it wasn’t for Max Verstappen colliding with Lewis Hamilton at least year’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes based outfit are expected to bring further upgrades to the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, right at the time where teams like McLaren and Ferrari are showing signs of catching up.

However, Ferrari are coming off the back of a poor showing with 9th and 10th at the British Grand Prix, which has done little to improve the mood of the camp in the Scuderia garage.

Sainz: We’re not the only ones suffering

Having just surpassed a year since their last victory, patience is wearing thin at Ferrari, as they continue to claw their way back to the front of the F1 grid.

Talking to the media about the trends of his car and what he can do to win again, Sainz appeared downbeat when he said: “We had a bit of a dip in form towards the end of last year in race pace and then we carried that, let’s say, difficult moment into this year.

“We are in exactly the turning point, or in the point of where we are trying to turn things around to make the car competitive again and to try and win again.”

The Spaniard remained pessimistic when talking about the strength of main rivals and his former employer Red Bull, who appear to be unstoppable.

He said: “It’s not going to be easy because there’s another team called Red Bull that have killed everyone, killed the opposition in a way, no? And we’re not the only ones suffering it.

“There’s teams also, like Mercedes, that have suffered their good job, and it’s down to us now to revert it and to try our best to win again.”

With just two races left before the summer break, time is running out for Ferrari to make amends before F1 departs Europe and embarks on a long journey throughout the likes of the Americas and Asia, where upgrades are logistically tougher to introduce.

