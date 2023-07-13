Red Bull boss HAND-PICKS next drivers as Ferrari GIVE UP and Marko worried about Verstappen future – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 13 July 2023 00:27

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are both targets for Red Bull as the team consider alternatives for Sergio Perez, according to reports in Italy.

Ferrari make MASSIVE strategic call which impacts whole season

Ferrari have already turned their focus towards the 2024 F1 season as they try to get closer to Red Bull in the long run.

Marko WORRIED about Verstappen future after Red Bull threat

Helmut Marko is praying that Max Verstappen stays with Red Bull until the end of his current contract.

Ricciardo REACTS to stunning F1 return as Horner praises Aussie's 'very competitive' times

Daniel Ricciardo has responded to the announcement that he will be returning to the F1 grid in an AlphaTauri seat after Nyck de Vries was unceremoniously removed from the team mid-season.

McLaren strategist explains CONTROVERSIAL Silverstone strategy call

McLaren's chief strategist, Randeep 'Randy' Singh has explained the rationale behind the controversial decision to pit Lando Norris for hard tyres under safety car conditions.

De Vries family member gives PUBLIC backing to axed AlphaTauri driver

Nyck de Vries' sister has offered some public support for her brother, posting to Instagram to back the now-former AlphaTauri driver.

