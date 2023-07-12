De Vries family member gives PUBLIC backing to axed AlphaTauri driver

Harry Smith

Wednesday 12 July 2023 15:57

Nyck de Vries' sister has offered some public support for her brother, posting to Instagram to back the now-former AlphaTauri driver.

The 28-year-old Dutchman was ousted from his seat at AlphaTauri on Tuesday after reports broke that he would be switched out for the returning Daniel Ricciardo.

READ MORE: McLaren boss takes SWIPE at Red Bull with cost cap dig

De Vries entered F1 to plenty of plaudits after impressing on his debut - a substitute appearance for Williams in 2022.

Unfortunately for the Formula E world champion, he couldn't carry that momentum into his first full-time season in F1, failing to score points in ten grand prix starts for AlphaTauri.

Family support for Nyck

Ahead of the official confirmation of her brother's departure from AlphaTauri, Seychelle de Vries took to her Instagram account to show her support.

She posted a photo of herself standing under a banner with Nyck de Vries' face on to her Instagram story, accompanied with the caption "Always got your back ❤️".

De Vries' AlphaTauri departure was then made public just a few hours later with Daniel Ricciardo confirmed to be replacing the Dutchman for the rest of the season.

🚨| Nyck de Vries' sister just uploaded this onto her Instagram stories: "Always got your back ❤️"



Waiting on official confirmation from Alpha Tauri... pic.twitter.com/pphyG1YZjb — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) July 11, 2023

READ MORE: Hamilton opens up on EXPLOSIVE F1 crash which ignited Verstappen RIVALRY