F1 set to be SHAKEN UP as Red Bull meet with TWO top drivers

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are both targets for Red Bull as the team consider alternatives for Sergio Perez, according to reports in Italy.

The Mexican driver started the season in fine form, taking two wins from the opening four rounds, but has since failed to reach Q3 in five successive races, placing his future into question.

Red Bull officials continue to suggest that Perez is safe at the team, at least until the end of his contract in 2024, although the fate of Nyck de Vries will do little to boost Checo's hopes.

With Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, both targeting Checo's seat, two more frontrunners have now appeared with Leclerc and Norris both options.

Big moves on the cards for Red Bull

The Italian reports claim Liberty Media are steering the decision as they push the top teams to hire two top drivers in order to boost competition.

This move will be popular among fans and among Liberty Media officials given the complaints levelled at the entertainment provided by F1's product in 2023 as Max Verstappen continues to dominate.

The report states: "There were talks with the Monegasque that took place at the end of May, to understand if there was any possibility that the paths with Ferrari could separate."

Norris battled Verstappen hard on his way to a P2 finish at Silverstone

Meanwhile, talks have also taken place between Red Bull and the representatives of Lando Norris, who has impressed the hierarchy with his performances for McLaren.

Helmut Marko is known to be a big fan of Norris, but the 23-year-old currently has two years left on his deal with McLaren, which expires in 2025.

