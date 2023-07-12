Ferrari make MASSIVE strategic call which impacts whole season

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 12 July 2023 18:42

Ferrari have already turned their focus towards the 2024 F1 season as they try to get closer to Red Bull in the long run.

The Scuderia is currently fourth in the constructors' standings and has claimed just two podiums all season, both courtesy of Charles Leclerc at Azerbaijan and Austria.

The British GP was the latest blunder from the Prancing Horse as Carlos Sainz Jr. was left out on track on used hard tyres for a safety car restart.

The Spaniard dropped down to 10th and almost out of the points as Leclerc, who made a second stop for new mediums under the safety car, could only get up to ninth after qualifying in the top five.

Team principal Fred Vasseur has now revealed that while there are still upgrades to come this year, the focus at Maranello has turned to next year.

Ferrari qualified ahead of both Mercedes' but finished well behind the Silver Arrows at Silverstone

Budget cap problems

“The main factor is the budget cap, which does not allow for a new project to be carried out as was probably the case a couple of years ago," Vasseur said, as quoted by Formula Passion.

"It means that you have to adapt your project to the situation and in these conditions, I think we have made a good step forward.

"We must also consider that the regulation is much more prescriptive than before and it is quite difficult to make a big step forward in the season.

"But we are already working on next year's project, trying to correct the direction.”

