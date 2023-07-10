Vasseur sets BOLD Ferrari target following upgrade progress

Harry Smith

Fred Vasseur has claimed that finishing P2 in the constructor standings is "not a success" for Ferrari as he urges his team on in the development race against Red Bull.

The Scuderia endured a miserable start to the season, struggling behind Aston Martin and Mercedes on pace as the team struggled to understand the SF-23's many issues.

Recently, however, the team have taken a step forward, showing impressive race pace in both Canada and Austria.

Heading into the British Grand Prix weekend, Ferrari sit P4 in the constructor standings, 24 points behind Mercedes in P2 and 21 behind Aston Martin in P3.

Vasseur: Ferrari are looking forward

Vasseur addressed his team's position in an interview with Sky Sport Italia ahead of the British Grand Prix, stating: “When we put the car on track in Bahrain, we were all disappointed with the results and pace.

"However, the spirit was very positive; we developed the car without telling 'lies', and in part, it was done, but it was not enough.”

”The goal is not to come second. P2 it's not a success for us, but at least the direction is the right one.

Ferrari have been clawing back lap time during the past few rounds

"So far, we have suffered a lot, especially on the race pace. "

Vasseur then reiterated the need for Ferrari to continue pushing and delivering upgrades if the Scuderia are to close the gap to Red Bull.

"We made a step forward in Montreal and Spielberg, but more is needed.

"So we need to take another step forward.”

