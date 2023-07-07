F1 Results Today: Silverstone British Grand Prix Practice Times

Chris Deeley

Friday 7 July 2023 20:29 - Updated: 20:29

Max Verstappen took over the two free practice sessions at Silverstone on Friday, finishing atop the timing sheets in both FP1 and FP2.

His team-mate Sergio Perez was running a couple of tenths behind him, but the real surprise was the Williams of Alex Albon – the Thai-British driver setting the third best time in both sessions.

The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz pushed Verstappen hard in FP2 too, finishing just 0.022s behind the reigning champion with a storming lap.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the surging Ferrari team though, with Charles Leclerc stuck in the garage for all of the second practice session with an electrical issue.

British Grand Prix FP2 practice results - Friday July 7th

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:28.078sec

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.022sec

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.218sec

4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.264sec

5. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +0.688sec

6. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.788sec

7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.802sec

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.811sec

9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.848sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.056sec

11. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1.147sec

12. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.160sec

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.164sec

14. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.182sec

15. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.205sec

16. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1.300sec

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.361sec

18. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1.405sec

19. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.493sec

20. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - No time set

British Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday July 7th

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:29.600sec

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.448sec

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.489sec

4. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.668sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.680sec

6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.719sec

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.757sec

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.841sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.871sec

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.058sec

11. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.091sec

12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.168sec

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.228sec

14. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.274sec

15. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1.490sec

16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1.492sec

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.524sec

18. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1.721sec

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.785sec

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.991sec

Is there Formula 1 today?

There were two practice sessions today as British Grand Prix weekend got under way.

FP1 started at 12:30pm local time (1.30pm CET) with FP2 later in the day at 4pm local time (BST) - that's 5pm CET.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

