Hamilton reveals Mercedes UNHAPPINESS and responds to FIA punishment as Verstappen makes SAVAGE dig – GPFans F1 Fans

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 5 July 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Mercedes are heading in the right direction, but conceded the car still doesn't feel '100%' as the 2023 summer break approaches.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton reacts to CONTROVERSIAL FIA punishment on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton experienced one of his more difficult weekends of the season so far after finishing in eighth place at the Austrian Grand Prix, despite starting fifth.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen makes SAVAGE Ferrari dig despite Leclerc podium

Max Verstappen has claimed that he would have beaten both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz no matter what strategy Ferrari tried during the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes pay tribute to 'greatest of all time' F1 legend

Mercedes have hailed Toto Wolff as the "greatest team principal of all time", after the Silver Arrows took to social media to pay tribute to the Silver Arrows chief.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko behind MAJOR Red Bull Ring changes after Austrian GP debacle

Helmut Marko will be a key part of the team that will make changes to the Red Bull Ring ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari chief dismisses Sainz's ‘FOOL’ claims after Austrian GP

Ferrari President John Elkann has dismissed Carlos Sainz's claims that he was treated 'like a fool' during the Austrian Grand Prix, after the Scuderia chief claimed that "everyone is happy".

➡️ READ MORE