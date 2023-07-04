Mercedes pay tribute to 'greatest of all time' F1 legend

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 4 July 2023 13:57

Mercedes have hailed Toto Wolff as the "greatest team principal of all time", after the Silver Arrows took to social media to pay tribute to the Silver Arrows chief.

At 51-years-old, Wolff has already amassed eight constructor titles with Mercedes between 2014 to 2021.

Lewis Hamilton has been part of every F1 title that Wolff has won, with the Briton winning the drivers' championship in six of the eight successful seasons.

And although Red Bull and Max Verstappen are currently enjoying their own spell of domination, it seems that Mercedes were keen to remind everyone of their own achievements ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Wolff hailed as greatest of all time

In a compilation video of Wolff posted by the team's official Twitter account, they hailed the Austrian as the best team principal ever.

A voiceover on the video said: "This is Toto Wolff. The greatest team principal of all time. At the age of 51, the man has won eight constructor titles. An unprecedented amount. Status: king."

This is Toto Wolff. 👑 pic.twitter.com/CcWQrq0I4b — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 2, 2023

In Austria though it was a race that Wolff will be keen to move on from as quickly as possible.

Max Verstappen claimed his seventh victory of the year as Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez locked out the other podium places, with Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris all finishing ahead of Hamilton and team-mate George Russell.

A flurry of post-race penalties would see Russell leapfrog Hamilton, but finishes of P7 and P8 respectively will not have thrilled Wolff, who will no doubt be hoping they can fight further up the field at Silverstone this weekend.

