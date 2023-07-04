Marko behind MAJOR Red Bull Ring changes after Austrian GP debacle

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 4 July 2023

Helmut Marko will be a key part of the team that will make changes to the Red Bull Ring ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

The 2023 race was marred by more than 1200 possible track limits violations which took the FIA several hours to sort out after the race concluded.

Many F1 teams were vocal in their displeasure at the length of time it took for all of the penalties to be dished out by the race stewards.

Marko, the main man in the Red Bull camp, is set to be involved in changing the track - or at least the edges of the circuit - to prevent such an issue from re-occurring when F1 returns in 2024.

Drivers were given a track limits strike even if they gained no time from it, such as this incident between Kevin Magnussen and Nyck de Vries

Not just F1

While F1 would love to see either gravel or grass on the exits of the corners where track limits are an issue, the situation just isn't that simple.

The Red Bull Ring hosts motorsport events almost every weekend and one of its biggest attractions is MotoGP.

Motorbikes need extra run-off on the exits of fast corners because gravel will simply see the rider and bike barrel-roll, potentially causing major injury.

Marko, though, is adamant that changes are required and is ready to step in himself to sort it out.

“Allegedly 1,200 offences were counted, that's crazy," Marko said to oe24. "That's why I'm behind something happening by the next GP in 2024 - there will definitely be a solution.”

