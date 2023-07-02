Red Bull chief reveals ANGER at driver as Austrian GP result CHANGED by FIA and Wolff DUMBSTRUCK – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 2 July 2023 23:57

Helmut Marko has compared Sergio Perez's pace with that of his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, claiming that the Dutchman was faster in "every single corner".

Marko criticises Perez after Verstappen close call: 'That's not good teamwork'

Helmut Marko has said that Sergio Perez’s close call with Max Verstappen in the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race was not ‘good teamwork’ by the Mexican driver.

FIA CHANGE Austrian GP results with TWELVE post-race penalties

Following a protest from Aston Martin, the FIA have announced that they are levying a further 12 time penalties on drivers after the Austrian Grand Prix.

All Austrian Grand Prix penalties as MULTIPLE F1 drivers caught out by track limits

The stewards at the Austrian Grand Prix have laid down the law, as they found themselves handing out multiple five-second time penalties during the race.

'Elon Musk has infiltrated Formula 1' - F1 Twitter's best Austrian GP memes

On a weekend where Elon Musk drove Twitter users insane by introducing "Rate Limits" the Austrian Grand Prix was marred by endless track limits penalties.

Wolff DUMBSTRUCK over Mercedes lack of pace

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that the team have "no inkling" why they lacked so much pace at the Austrian Grand Prix, after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished seventh and eighth respectively.

