Marko criticises Perez after Verstappen close call: 'That's not good teamwork'

Helmut Marko has said that Sergio Perez’s close call with Max Verstappen in the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race was not ‘good teamwork’ by the Mexican driver.

Verstappen and Perez started the race in P1 and P2, with the latter getting a strong start and taking the lead into the first corner.

Verstappen, however, managed to retake the lead – but not without almost colliding with Perez.

The two-time world champion was not impressed with his team-mate’s conduct at the time, saying over the team radio: "He pushed me off man what the f***?"

The Mexican driver also contacted his team on the pit wall, saying: "What's wrong with Max man?"

After the race, which was won by Verstappen, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reminded the pair that they should ‘race hard, but fair’.

Marko: We need to address it

The Red Bull advisor said that Perez’s conduct during the race was ‘not quite in line with good teamwork’.

Marko told Sky Germany after the sprint: “We're glad, first and second place. But the first lap was somewhat exciting, I would say.

“Perez had the better start. That's all fine. But what happened next, especially in wet conditions, sending the others onto the grass, that's not quite in line with good teamwork.”

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez fought hard in the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint

Marko showed his relief that the situation had not affected the pair’s race more seriously, but reflected that the team will need to ‘address’ what happened.

He said: “Under these conditions, the grass is wet, and if you manage to keep the car straight on that, thank God it turned out well.

“Now let's calm things down a bit. But of course, we need to address it.”

