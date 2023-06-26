F1 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - rain set to cause havoc AGAIN in Spielberg

Dan Ripley

Monday 26 June 2023 19:27

Once again a race weekend could be hit by the prospect of rain as Formula 1 heads to Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix this Sunday.

Two weeks on from Max Verstappen's record breaking feat at the Canadian Grand Prix where he won his fourth race in a row, the F1 circus is back in Europe as we enter the height of the summer.

However, following on from the recent race in Montreal that was struck by rain during practice and qualifying, it looks like the elements could play a vital role again this weekend.

As the weekend approaches, here is the full forecast:

Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

The sole practice session will run from 1.30pm to 2.30pm local time and although it is predicted to remain dry that is far from certain.

Clouds are set to hover over the circuit and the chance of rain is expected to go up from 16 per cent to 26 per cent during the session, where light winds are also expected to feature, giving the cars a tail wind in the long run up the hill following turn one.

It is set to be all change for the qualifying session to decide the grid order on race day in the one hour from 5pm. Light showers are forecast from 3pm right through the evening but the chances of rain falling during the session are expected to decrease from 50 per cent to 34 per cent - leaving it all a lottery at this point when you factor that sunny spells are also expected to feature around this time.

Saturday

As the drivers head into Saturday looking to bag some points on sprint day, fans may instead be sprinting for cover from the rain.

Right when sprint qualifying stars at midday, there is a 50/50 chance of light showers along with a light wind that will be head onto the drivers down the start/finish straight.

Conditions only get worse throughout the afternoon and for the actual sprint race at 4.30pm where thundery showers are set to disrupt the race and conditions likely to worsen.

Sunday

But like in Canada, race day could be where the conditions are at their best from 3pm.

A couple of degrees warmer at 24 than Saturday's running, overcast skies are still set to feature but rain is not expected if not quite ruled out entirely with predictions of rain just below a one in three chance.

The wind is expected to turn again to a light breeze towards the south, meaning a headlong wind for the drivers as they exit turn one and race up towards the tight turn three to the right after the slight kink of turn two.

