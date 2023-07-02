'Elon Musk has infiltrated Formula 1' - F1 Twitter's best Austrian GP memes
On a weekend where Elon Musk drove Twitter users insane by introducing "Rate Limits" the Austrian Grand Prix was marred by endless track limits penalties.
Those penalties did not affect Max Verstappen as he won his fifth race in a row, even gambling on a late pit stop to get the extra point for the fastest lap.
Twitter's new data limits mean that unverified users can only see 1,000 tweets in a 24-hour period, meaning that many F1 fans may have missed out on some of the funniest social media posts during the race.
Luckily we're on hand to compile some of the best from a chaotic race at the Red Bull Ring where almost everyone went home with a free five-second penalty.
Team radio messages were tense as Lewis Hamilton was frustrated thinking he was being singled out for exceeding the track limits, while Lando Norris was the school snitch reporting others for breaking the rules.
Here are F1 Twitter's best Austrian GP memes:
‘Penalty for Breaching Track Limits’— Draw-T1000 (@DrawtyDesign) July 2, 2023
Bloody hell, Elon Musk has infiltrated @F1 with his Rate Limit.
Penalties for everyone!
2023 Austrian Grand Prix: pic.twitter.com/GEdTvwMMze— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) July 2, 2023
The FIA trying to figure out the finishing order with all the track limit penalties #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/YnFp61vGb5— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) July 2, 2023
‘How many track limit penalties shall we give out today?’ pic.twitter.com/oCbMQrZbMm— Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) July 2, 2023
All the drivers post race at the next drivers meeting admitting they snitched on a competitor whilst also being guilty of the offence themselves. #F1 #AustrianGP #F1FTA @pitlane_girl pic.twitter.com/ZiX2UUnuus— Carrie (@MissCarrieW) July 2, 2023
“where do u think u goin mate?” pic.twitter.com/a0C52ihigI— out of context Toto Wolff (@askolatte) July 2, 2023
The story of today's race so far@pitlane_girl #AustrianGP #F1FTA pic.twitter.com/SG5ErTk3PN— Tim Wagner 🏁🎳📷🚗 (@timwagner66) July 2, 2023
“Report every time Hamilton exceeds track limits”— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) July 2, 2023
Lando Norris:
#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/J9xOHCSOMC
Formula 1 drivers: #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/PhOP8Pjofj— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) July 2, 2023
😉 #TrackLimitedExceeded pic.twitter.com/h18qGSO5Wh— GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) July 2, 2023
Max Verstappen pitting on 70/71 just to steal fastest lap is comedy gold pic.twitter.com/AtcAdWGaTJ— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) July 2, 2023