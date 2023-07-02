All Austrian Grand Prix penalties as MULTIPLE F1 drivers caught out by track limits

Matthew Hobkinson

The stewards at the Austrian Grand Prix have laid down the law, as they found themselves handing out multiple five-second time penalties during the race.

The vast majority were for drivers failing to keep their car the right side of the white lines and therefore violating track

There were also issues with unsafe releases in the pit lane and drivers forcing others off the circuit for the stewards to deal with.

In and amongst all the chaos, we have combined a full list of those with penalties issued during the race.

Full list of F1 drivers with Austrian Grand Prix penalties

Lewis Hamilton [Track Limits] +5s

Carlos Sainz [Track Limits] +5s

Esteban Ocon [Unsafe Release] +5s

Nyck de Vries [Forcing Magnussen off the track] +5s

Alex Albon [Track Limits] +5s

Yuki Tsunoda [Track Limits x2] +10s

Pierre Gasly [Track Limits] +5s

Logan Sargeant [Track Limits] +5s

Kevin Magnussen [Track Limits] +5s

