Beaten on 'every single corner' – Red Bull chief's scathing verdict on Perez's pace

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 2 July 2023 12:27

Helmut Marko has compared Sergio Perez's pace with that of his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, claiming that the Dutchman was faster in "every single corner".

Despite starting alongside Verstappen for Saturday's sprint, Perez will find himself 14 places behind the pole sitter in Austria when the lights go green on Sunday.

Verstappen's pace compared with the rest of the field, including Perez, has been clear to see virtually all season. Yet Marko was still surprised by how big an advantage the two-time world champion had after the sprint shootout.

Marko: Verstappen in a class of his own

“Well, we've gradually fine-tuned our car here, and the conditions have been somewhat challenging," he told Sky Germany. "So, for Max to be half a second ahead right away is quite surprising.

"It's worth mentioning that he had two sets of new tyres all to himself, but it just goes to show the level of class he possesses.”

In Friday's qualifying for the grand prix, Perez failed to make the top 10 for a fourth successive race and Marko believes that Verstappen's dominance is clear to see.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen had very different experiences over the course of qualifying in Austria

He said: “Yesterday (Friday), we said the speed was there, especially under this set of regulations, despite the slight mishap in the last corner.

"Yes, it was unfortunate, but that happens. And I hope for his confidence that starting on the front row (for the sprint race) will be a great motivation once again.”

“There are a few corners where there's a bit more to gain, but overall, it's practically every single corner where Max is faster.”

“Undoubtedly, we can call it his ease, the way he delivers," Marko added. "There's no rush, everything is coordinated.

"We can plan when to go out in the last 10 seconds or so. It's simply pleasant to see the precision and control with which it all unfolds.”

