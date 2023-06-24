Drivers HIT OUT at FIA as Ricciardo makes PEEING revelation and Ferrari saviours named – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 24 June 2023 00:27

Mercedes driver George Russell has admitted that he expects the removal of electric tyre blankets from the grid to cause 'crashes' as Formula 1 prepares to axe them from 2024.

Ricciardo makes bizarre F1 car PEEING revelation

Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed one of Formula 1's long-standing mysteries with his insights into an age-old question: Do F1 drivers actually pee in their cars during races?

Former F1 champion names the TWO men who could save Ferrari

Former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has given his scathing take on the current situation at Ferrari, with the Italian team struggling with a number of strategic and technical calls this season.

Hamilton makes BIG Verstappen F1 records claim

Lewis Hamilton has backed Max Verstappen to break his own Formula 1 records by the end of his career.

Hulkenberg reveals F1 champ NOT included in STAR-STUDDED WhatsApp group

Nico Hulkenberg has said that a chance meeting with footballer Kevin Volland led to a WhatsApp chat being created, with several German sports stars partaking.

F1 chief Domenicali makes PROMISE that will DELIGHT fans

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has claimed that engines will be louder at the start of the 2026 season and says F1 now needs a 'different sound'.

