Former F1 champion names the TWO men who could save Ferrari

Chris Deeley

Friday 23 June 2023 10:57

Former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has given his scathing take on the current situation at Ferrari, with the Italian team struggling with a number of strategic and technical calls this season.

The situation came to a head last weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc clearly frustrated by what he saw as a strategy mis-step by his team which cost him a shot at making Q3.

Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz both started the race outside the top 10, but showed good race pace to finish fourth and fifth respectively.

Speaking to the Express this week, Hill claimed that the Scuderia need a 'firm hand' to put them back on the right track, having not won a constructors' championship in well over a decade.

READ MORE: Jean Todt: Ferrari great and partner of Michelle Yeoh

Hill: Ferrari need a Brawn or Todt

"They need to have a good, long, hard look at themselves, or someone does," he said. "It just seems this is the malaise that they perennially suffer from. It’s like, you’re not sure who’s really in charge there.

"It’s such a potent force in the sport, it needs the firm hand of someone like a Ross Brawn or a Jean Todt to grab it and get everyone to march with them."

It may be no coincidence that the pair both left the Prancing Horse at the end of the 2000s, coinciding neatly with the team's decline through the 2010s and into the current decade.

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co