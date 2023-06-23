Hulkenberg reveals F1 champ NOT included in STAR-STUDDED WhatsApp group

Dan McCarthy

Friday 23 June 2023 21:57

Nico Hulkenberg has said that a chance meeting with footballer Kevin Volland led to a WhatsApp chat being created, with several German sports stars partaking.

Hulkenberg is currently driving for Haas having been given a late-career renaissance by Guenther Steiner following Mick Schumacher's departure.

It marked a full-time return to F1 for the first time since 2019 and he has achieved one points finish so far, coming seventh in the Australian Grand Prix.

It was during his period away from the sport that he met Volland on a flight to Munich and the two Monaco residents struck up a friendship instantly.

They decided to stay in touch via WhatsApp and have since been joined by several other famous faces.

READ MORE: Hulkenberg reveals frustration with 'LETDOWN' Haas after poor Canada showing

A soaking wet Montreal was a far cry from Hulkenberg's new home of Monaco

He told Bild: "It was clear to both of us that it only makes sense if we connect all the Germans who live here in a WhatsApp group.

"Sometimes we're in a beach bar, sometimes we just meet for lunch in the harbour. We also went to Cannes together.

"We are around ten people and a motley crew. In addition to the two of us, Alexander Nübel (Bayern Munich goalkeeper), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco footballer) and Alexander Zverev (tennis star) are three other prominent faces from the sport."

Hulkenberg also joked former world champion Nico Rosberg, another German resident of the Principality, is welcome to join the group at any time.

"He hasn't sent us a membership application yet. But he can do that at any time. CV and a nice photo should suffice," he added.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?