Hulkenberg reveals frustration with 'LETDOWN' Haas after poor Canada showing

Dan McCarthy

Monday 19 June 2023 15:57

Nico Hulkenberg says showing good pace in qualifying "means nothing" if Haas cannot back it up on racedays as he bemoaned their lack of speed once more.

The German veteran had a magnificent session on Saturday and set the second-fastest time in wet conditions, though did have to suffer a three-place grid penalty for speeding in the pit-lane.

Nevertheless, fifth on the grid represented a really good opportunity for Guenther Steiner's team to get some points on the board after what has been a very frustrating season so far.

The race did not pan out as he would have liked and he could only finish 15th with team-mate Kevin Magnussen only finished 17th.

READ MORE: Mercedes' podium chances SOAR as Hamilton receives HUGE Canadian Grand Prix boost

Hulkenberg's weekend had so much potential, but ultimately fell flat

Speaking after the race, Hulkenberg's frustration was clear to see and says the team must find a solution to their raceday woes.

"Yeah, it was somewhat expected and feared from my side," he told Sky Germany. "I knew that what happened yesterday, we couldn't reproduce that. It's happening again, just like in Barcelona. We simply lack the pace, especially against other cars. We're quite far behind.

"Unfortunately, it's been a recurring theme in the past few races. It's becoming a trend, and that's what's ruining our Sundays. It's the biggest issue we're working on intensively because having good Saturdays means nothing if our Sundays are always a letdown."

Hulkenberg did at least take away some positives and said the battle he had with Zhou Guanyu towards the end of the race was enjoyable to be part of.

“I'm having fun," he added. "Fun at work, even engaged in a few battles with Zhou for 15th place towards the end. It got intense. Those are the moments that simply make it enjoyable.”

READ MORE: Hulkenberg given Haas BOOST as contract speculation remains