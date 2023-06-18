F1 2023 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Dan Ripley

Sunday 18 June 2023 15:24 - Updated: 15:24

A crazy qualifying session made for a jumbled grid for the Canadian Grand Prix, including Nico Hulkenberg grabbing a shock front row for Haas - although not for long.

As the rain came and went during a mad session at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, there were plenty of other shocks and surprises including Sergio Perez for Red Bull missing out on Q3 for the second race running while his team-mate Max Verstappen grabbed pole position.

There was more chaos too down at Ferrari where a dispute between Charles Leclerc and his team over tyre choice also led to the Monegasque star missing out on the pole position shoot out.

The drama didn't finish during the session though as there were plenty of incidents for the stewards to get through after.

Hulkenberg was deducted three places for going too slowly under red flags leading to him losing his front row slot and starting in fifth.

That promoted Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin up to the front row for the second year in succession in Montreal, where he will start alongside Verstappen.

It also meant a Mercedes lockout on the second row led by Lewis Hamilton, with the seven-time champion and George Russell now hoping for a better chance to attack for a race win.

Elsewhere there were also three-place penalties handed out to Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll for impeding other drivers, and that allowed Sainz's Ferrari team-mate Leclerc to creep back into the top 10.

Your full starting grid is as follows!

* Hulkenberg, Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed three-place grid penalties

