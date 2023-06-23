Ricciardo makes bizarre F1 car PEEING revelation

Jay Winter

Friday 23 June 2023 22:57

Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed one of Formula 1's long-standing mysteries with his insights into an age-old question: Do F1 drivers actually pee in their cars during races?

When asked about the infamous act of relieving oneself during a race, Ricciardo confirms that while the need to go has arisen at times, he personally has never resorted to such measures.

“I've had to go, don't get me wrong," said the former McLaren driver.

"I've never gone. Maybe there's been an exciting one? But I haven't gone.”

Despite his 11 years of experience in F1, Ricciardo (right) claims to "never" peed in his car

Good way to 'get back' at mechanics

Delving further into the topic, Ricciardo playfully mentions the days when F1 drivers might have resorted to unconventional tactics to settle scores with their mechanics.

When asked if there was a pee-er, the Australian responded: "If you didn't have the best relationship with your mechanic. A way to get back at them was to do that.

"But we're a lot nicer these days. We don't do such things.”

