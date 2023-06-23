Drivers HIT OUT at controversial proposed FIA rule change
F1 News
Drivers HIT OUT at controversial proposed FIA rule change
Mercedes driver George Russell has admitted that he expects the removal of electric tyre blankets from the grid to cause 'crashes' as Formula 1 prepares to axe them from 2024.
As part of the sport's drive to decrease its carbon footprint, F1 rule-makers are considering scrapping the use of blankets with manufacturer Pirelli in the process of creating a tyre that does not need to be pre-warmed.
Russell was among those who tested the new rubber in Barcelona last week with further assessments to come before a vote takes place at the end of July.
Formula 1 teams, the FIA, and the F1 Group will all be given a vote and the new rules could be introduced as soon as next season.
Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, is concerned that the high track temperature in Barcelona may have produced a false result and believes unheated tyres will lead to several accidents.
READ MORE: Brundle hits out at 'HIGH RISK' potential changes to F1 rules
"I don't think we as a sport are at a position yet to bring these tyres into a racing scenario," he said as quoted by f1i.com.
"I would be very concerned for all the mechanics in the pit lane during a pitstop, I'd be very concerned for the out lap from a race in cold conditions.
"There will be crashes, I have no doubt about it. And I think there's a lot of work, expense, and development going into these tyres. I feel like that could be put elsewhere."
Fernando Alonso has also expressed doubts about the rationale of not using tyre blankets, admitting he's 'not a big fan' and bringing in his history in IndyCar to justify himself.
“Indy, I think you put a lot of energy in the tyres immediately and it was fine," he said. "At places like Monaco, or some others...I’m not a big fan of removing the blankets, to be honest, and I don’t see the reason why."
Several other drivers have hit out at the proposals since they were announced while Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle is also a sceptic, saying the move is "high-risk".