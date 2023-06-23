Drivers HIT OUT at controversial proposed FIA rule change

Dan McCarthy

Friday 23 June 2023 11:57

Mercedes driver George Russell has admitted that he expects the removal of electric tyre blankets from the grid to cause 'crashes' as Formula 1 prepares to axe them from 2024.

As part of the sport's drive to decrease its carbon footprint, F1 rule-makers are considering scrapping the use of blankets with manufacturer Pirelli in the process of creating a tyre that does not need to be pre-warmed.

Russell was among those who tested the new rubber in Barcelona last week with further assessments to come before a vote takes place at the end of July.

Formula 1 teams, the FIA, and the F1 Group will all be given a vote and the new rules could be introduced as soon as next season.

Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, is concerned that the high track temperature in Barcelona may have produced a false result and believes unheated tyres will lead to several accidents.

Pirelli are hoping to successfully design a tyre that does not require heating

"I don't think we as a sport are at a position yet to bring these tyres into a racing scenario," he said as quoted by f1i.com.

"I would be very concerned for all the mechanics in the pit lane during a pitstop, I'd be very concerned for the out lap from a race in cold conditions.

"There will be crashes, I have no doubt about it. And I think there's a lot of work, expense, and development going into these tyres. I feel like that could be put elsewhere."

Fernando Alonso has also expressed doubts about the rationale of not using tyre blankets, admitting he's 'not a big fan' and bringing in his history in IndyCar to justify himself.

“Indy, I think you put a lot of energy in the tyres immediately and it was fine," he said. "At places like Monaco, or some others...I’m not a big fan of removing the blankets, to be honest, and I don’t see the reason why."

Several other drivers have hit out at the proposals since they were announced while Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle is also a sceptic, saying the move is "high-risk".

