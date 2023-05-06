Brundle hits out at 'HIGH RISK' potential changes to F1 rules

Dan McCarthy

Saturday 6 May 2023 17:27

The proposed banning of electric tyre blankets will leave drivers and marshals at 'higher risk', Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has claimed.

From 2024, tyre blankets could become a thing of the past with a crunch vote set for just after the British Grand Prix in July where the FIA, Formula One Group, and teams will have their say.

There is concern from those who oppose the changes that this could lead to the sport being more unsafe, with drivers going full speed on colder, less grippy tyres.

Brundle appears to agree, voicing his opinions on Twitter ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Brundle: Plans are "expensive and inefficient"

"Doesn’t make sense for F1 to ban tyre heaters," Brundle said. "Cars will get crashed negating any cost savings [and] efficiencies. Drivers [and] marshals at higher risk.

"The most expensive and inefficient way of heating racing tyres during testing, practice, qualifying and racing has to be using an F1 car."

For a number of years, there have been calls to ban tyre warmers in order to help F1 become more sustainable and environmentally friendly, due to the vast amount of energy needed to use them.

Those plans have never materialised because of the technical complexity of devising new products.

Doesn’t make sense for F1 to ban tyre heaters. Cars will get crashed negating any cost savings + efficiencies. Drivers/marshals at higher risk. The most expensive and inefficient way of heating racing tyres during testing, practice, qualifying and racing has to be using an F1 car https://t.co/kFfLIclADV — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) May 3, 2023

F1's official tyre manufacturer Pirelli is in the process of designing products which could be used in the event of a ban, including tyres that don't need to be pre-warmed.

A vote will take place no later than July 31 and will have to receive the backing of the FIA, FOM, and a majority of the teams to pass through.

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators