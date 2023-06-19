Horner warns Perez as FIA make MAJOR track change and PUNISH 'unsportsmanlike' Norris – GPFans F1 Recap

close global

F1 News

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued a warning to driver Sergio Perez after his poor result in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

FIA makes major change after F1 drivers PILE into wall at Canadian GP

The brand-new wall at Turn 1 of the Canadian Grand Prix has been removed after F1 drivers voiced their dismay at its introduction.

McLaren left BAFFLED as Norris penalised for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' under the SAFETY CAR

Lando Norris has been handed a five-second time penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix for what was deemed to be "unsportsmanlike conduct" under the safety car.

Hamilton and Alonso involved in pit-lane NEAR MISS after alleged unsafe release

An excellent start to the race saw Hamilton overtake his former team-mate Fernando Alonso into turn one and hold the position.

F1 Driver Of The Day: Canadian Grand Prix brings SHOCK new winner

F1 Driver of the Day is back for 2023 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single grand prix as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

How Verstappen nearly LOST his Canadian Grand Prix win

An easy afternoon for Max Verstappen nearly turned into a nightmare after he went over one of the fearsome sausage kerbs at the Circuit de Gilles Villenueve.

