How Verstappen nearly LOST his Canadian Grand Prix win

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 18 June 2023 22:08 - Updated: 22:08

An easy afternoon for Max Verstappen nearly turned into a nightmare after he went over one of the fearsome sausage kerbs at the Circuit de Gilles Villenueve.

Verstappen had led every lap of the race with his Red Bull car dominating from start to finish and perhaps a bit of complacency set in.

On the same piece of the kerb where George Russell went off and damaged his car, leading to retirement, Verstappen leapt over and cautiously slowed his car down as the race entered its final few laps.

Russell was not as lucky as Verstappen

READ MORE: Russell BADLY DAMAGES Mercedes car leading to eventual retirement

Jovial Verstappen breaks more records

Speaking to the team via his radio, he was able to just about see the funny side, saying: "F***, I almost knocked myself out on that kerb, haha!"

It was the only hairy moment for the Dutchman in what was otherwise a very straightforward drive for the double world champion.

During the contest, he eclipsed the 200 mark for consecutive numbers of laps lead.

It was a sixth win for Verstappen in eight races in 2023 and his 20th win in the last 27 F1 races.

A day of milestones it was as Red Bull's triumph was also their 100th in the sport.

READ MORE: Verstappen MISSES Canadian GP Grand Slam as Alonso beats Hamilton for second