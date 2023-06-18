Russell BADLY DAMAGES Mercedes car after hitting wall

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 18 June 2023 20:33 - Updated: 20:44

George Russell suffered big damage after hitting the wall on lap 12 of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Briton was running fourth but went too deep into the chicane and hit the sausage kerb.

That launched him towards the wall and there was a lot of damage on the right-hand side of his car, with debris forcing the safety car to come out.

He did manage to get in and out of the pit to replace the damaged tyre and front wing, but it put him down in 19th position.

It was a remarkable recovery from Russell who was convinced he had to retire, telling his team radio: "I'm out".

Yet the Silver Arrows were able to get his car fixed and ready to return to the race, crucially before he was lapped.

That meant he was allowed to join the back of the queue for the safety car, bunching everyone up in the field.

Russell was hoping for a podium finish at the start of the race but those hopes have been dashed by his little error.

His incident followed a near miss from Fernando Alonso who hit the barrier but suffered no damage.

