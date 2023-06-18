Alonso HITS WALL early in Canadian Grand Prix

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 18 June 2023 20:33

Fernando Alonso survived a real scare in the early stages of the Canadian Grand Prix after clubbing the outside wall on turn four.

The Spaniard was in third place chasing Lewis Hamilton after being overtaken going into the first corner but ran slightly wide and his back tyre clearly hit the wall.

It looks like no lasting damage was done as he continued to chase Hamilton with no major news communicated over the team radio.

Sargeant pulls up to retire

Logan Sargeant has had a race to forget after pulling up in the early stage due to a critical engine failure.

The American was told over the team radio to pull up and his car was left on the circuit, leading to a virtual safety car.