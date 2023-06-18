FIA makes major change after F1 drivers PILE into wall at Canadian GP

Jack Walker

Sunday 18 June 2023 17:57 - Updated: 18:37

The brand-new wall at Turn 1 of the Canadian Grand Prix has been removed after F1 drivers voiced their dismay at its introduction.

The structure was across built at the end of the run-off area between Turn 1 and Turn 2 in a bid to prevent drivers from being able to miss braking zone and corner-cut with no repercussions.

Esteban Ocon and Charles Leclerc spoke out against its implementation on Friday but no change was made ahead of Saturday’s qualifying.

The FIA, however, clearly listened to the drivers in their official briefing and the original layout at the end of the main straight has been reinstated for race day.

Drivers make their voices heard

“I don't see the point of doing that [adding the wall in],” Leclerc told the media. “I don't know what their reasoning was. We'll have to discuss it at the drivers' briefings.”

“I've always thought it was good to be able to miss your braking and still get back on track afterwards,” Ocon explained to Canal+.

“We were still losing time, so it wasn't really a problem. There must be a good reason behind it in terms of safety, for example a car that completely loses its brakes and comes back to cut the track at full speed. It would be interesting to have the FIA's opinion on the matter.”

Esteban Ocon has voiced concerns about the track for the Canadian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz was able to shed further light on the situation.

“I did speak to somebody who was in the room of the drivers’ meeting yesterday. He said that it was discussed, this turn one wall, and was left with the FIA and we know the result – that they didn’t move it [ in time for qualifying].”

Kravitz then shared his surprised that the wall was initially left in place despite drivers’ opinions.

“The person who was having a look at it this [Saturday] morning saying, ‘Alright I see they haven’t moved the wall then,' was half surprised given the amount of discussion there was in the drivers’ briefing yesterday [Friday].

"It has to be a very solid safety rule as to why they almost have to rehomologate the circuit or the layout.”

What were the changes?

In previous years, if a driver went wide through the left-hander of Turn 1 they would have been able to cut across the tarmac and re-join after the exit of the right-handed Turn 2 and immediately get on the power.

The newly-extended barrier (pictured below) ran to the end of the grass on the inside of the Turn 2 apex, so any driver that runs wide at Turn 1 will need to drive over the grass to either get around the barrier and rejoin the track or try to rejoin sooner.

Other tweaks to the circuit

The concrete wall at the pit exit has been extended by 106 metres, while the Turn 3 run-off has also been enlarged.

There are other changes around the track, including the enlargement of the run-off at Turn 3 and realignment of the walls at Turn 7.

Drivers have also been notified that they must stick to the left-hand side of orange marker boards if they run wide through Turn 9 or the final chicane.

Other minor changes include the pit entry width being reduced to 4.5 metres and the concrete wall at the end of the pitwall being extended by just over 100 metres.

