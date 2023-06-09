Hamilton tweet sends fans CRAZY as F1 star splits with girlfriend and Schumacher makes Mercedes DEBUT - GPFans Recap
Hamilton tweet sends fans CRAZY as F1 star splits with girlfriend and Schumacher makes Mercedes DEBUT - GPFans Recap
F1 fans have been having a field day on social media after Twitter users dug up an old tweet from Gerard Pique, the former partner of Shakira.
Sainz struggles on and off track as SPLIT from girlfriend confirmed
Carlos Sainz and his partner Isabel Hernaez have parted ways after the split was confirmed by the latter at a recent press outing.
Schumacher FINALLY makes Mercedes debut and gives new upgrade insight
Mick Schumacher has provided an update on the Mercedes upgrade package after completing a Pirelli tyre test with the team earlier this week.
Rosberg questions 'STRANGE' Mercedes hiring tactics
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes it's "strange" that Mercedes haven't tried to poach some staff from rivals Red Bull sharing his surprise at Mercedes' lack of aggressive recruitment from rival team Red Bull.
Marko in bold JEOPARDY claim on Perez losing Red Bull seat
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has dismissed claims suggesting that Sergio Perez's seat at the team was in jeopardy affirming the Mexican's importance as a key asset in Red Bull's pursuit of their championship goals.
Perez given home hero treatment ahead of Canadian GP
Sergio Perez has been given the home hero treatment by F1's merchandising department, who have teamed up with luxury cap designers 9FORTY to issue a special edition cap for the Canadian Grand Prix.
