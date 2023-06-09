Perez given home hero treatment ahead of Canadian GP

Harry Smith

Friday 9 June 2023 22:57

Sergio Perez has been given the home hero treatment by F1's merchandising department, who have teamed up with luxury cap designers 9FORTY to issue a special edition cap for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver heads to the city of Montreal with a point to prove following disappointing weekends in Monaco and Barcelona.

READ MORE: LeBron James to make motorsport HISTORY at Le Mans this weekend

Perez started the 2023 season in fine form, taking impressive victories on the streets of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, but the 33-year-old has lost his grip on the championship lead in recent weeks.

A pointless outing in Monaco was compounded with a P4 finish following a Q2 exit in Barcelona, leaving Checo 53 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen after just seven rounds of the season.

New cap for Checo

Checo will be backed by a strong Mexican contingent when he makes his way out on track at the Canadian Grand Prix with North America's best-supported driver well-backed across the continent.

Many of those fans could be sporting Perez's limited edition Mexican Grand Prix hat too, with the limited edition release now available to purchase on the official F1 store.

Perez will be backed by a strong Mexican contingent in Canada

Not even Canada's home driver, Lance Stroll, has been issued with a 9FORTY cap for next weekend's event, but Perez will.

This once again demonstrates the Mexican's importance to both Red Bull and F1 as he continues to attract massive numbers of fans from across the North American region.

READ MORE: Special Newey project that birthed RB19 MONSTER and massive Red Bull F1 advantage