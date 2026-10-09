Christian Horner is set to reveal the "unebelievable" details behind his Red Bull exit in a new podcast interview later this month.

The 52-year-old Horner was sacked from his role as team principal in July 2025, receiving a compensation package worth just under £67million.

Now, according to former BBC F1 presenter Jake Humphrey, he is about to spill the details on what led to his exit.

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Max Verstappen reveals upside to Christian Horner Red Bull F1 exit

Things are very different at Red Bull Racing since the shock firing of Horner in 2025, according to superstar driver Max Verstappen.

The four-time world champion spoke about life after Horner and it appears to be a less stressful and more harmonious existence under replacement Laurent Mekies.

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Kim Kardashian's telling nine-word answer to Lewis Hamilton relationship question

Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton is the biggest off-track story of F1 2026, but do not expert the reality TV superstar to make it any bigger.

The 45-year-old American celebrity created enormous global headlines back in late January when news broke that she had spent a weekend with seven-time world champion Hamilton at a high end resort in the UK's Cotswolds.

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F1 star gives blunt one-word answer after losing seat for 2027

Esteban Ocon overcame enormous hurdles to make it into F1, so you should not be surprised that he really does not want to leave.

The 30-year-old Frenchman is still coming to terms with the devastating news that he has lost his seat at Haas for the 2027 season.

It was especially agonising for a man who defied all the odds, coming from a working-class family in Normandy who lived in caravan to help fund his motorsport dream.

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Lewis Hamilton makes heartfelt admission about Sebastian Vettel friendship

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the depth of his friendship with great F1 rival Sebastian Vettel in a brand new documentary about the German legend.

Hamilton and Vettel raced against each other for well over a decade for various teams - often fighting for world championships in the process. They now have 11 of those between them.

But a once fierce rivalry on track is now the greatest of bonds off it.

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F1 star Charles Leclerc excited to become a father for 'second time'

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc says he is excited to become a father for 'the second time'.

The 28-year-old Monegasque married wife Alexandra in a beautiful ceremony in their home town of Monaco earlier this year - complete with an iconic Ferrari.

And now the happy couple are expecting a baby later this year, but according to Charles it's not their first!

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Charles and Alexandra are expecting 'another baby'.

F1 world champion has licence downgraded by FIA

If you need a reminder that you are getting old, then there is perhaps no organisation more brutal than the FIA to give you that nudge.

The FIA have announced their annual update to their driver categorisation for the 2027 sportscar season which gives drivers a licence based in four categories. Those being platinum, gold, silver and bronze tiers.

The new list has one shocking change which impacts a former F1 world champion.

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