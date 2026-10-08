Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc says he is excited to become a father for 'the second time'.

The 28-year-old Monegasque married wife Alexandra in a beautiful ceremony in their home town of Monaco earlier this year - complete with an iconic Ferrari.

And now the happy couple are expecting a baby later this year, but according to Charles it's not their first!

Article continues under video

Leclerc is keen to point out that he and Alex already feel like they have one child in the shape of their long-haired miniature Dachsund Leo.

The pampered pooch is probably the most famous dog in sports now after the tragic passing of Lewis Hamilton's beloved bulldog Roscoe last year. He was also star of the show at that wedding back in February.

Leo is seen at paddocks all around the world - either in the arms of Charles and Alex or scampering after the power couple.

Leclerc spoke about his impending fatherhood number 2 during an interview with Harpers Bazaar - and he's clearly very very excited about the new arrival.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari impact revealed as Verstappen questions Maranello move

Fatherhood 'very very special' for dog dad Leclerc

He describes it as "very, very special", adding: "I’m just really looking forward to it".

Leclerc continued: "We already have one son in Leo, because we already consider him as a son, and it will be great to become a parent for a second time."

Alexandra Leclerc wth 'baby Leo'.

Life as an F1 driver, and his various side projects as an entrepreneur, do not leave much spare time for Leclerc. But what he does have, family takes priority.

"Spending time with my wife, with Leo, with my family and my friends. This is probably the number one thing I try and do whenever I’ve got free time, because it’s not so often that we get it."

Balancing work and family

Finding a balance between his Ferrari duties and time away from the track is not easy, but it's something Leclerc has no issues managing.

"The balance is very natural in itself, because the priority remains all the on-track activity and whatever makes me better as a driver and what we can do better as a team," he said.

"Then, whatever is left, I spend it on the projects I enjoy."

Alexandra staying home as Charles races in Singapore

With the birth of their 'second child' approaching fast, Alexandra is not attending the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend as she stays home in Monaco.

Leclerc - speaking to fans ahead of the race - was keen to point out though that everything with the pregnancy is going well: "She couldn’t be here this weekend unfortunately but she’s following everything from home. And she feels good which is the most important thing."

READ MORE: Red Bull vindicated after extraordinary Porsche F1 deal collapse

READ MORE: F1 world champion's license downgraded by FIA