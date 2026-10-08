Latest F1 video game is FREE to download but fans must act fast before deadline

F1 25 is available to download for free but only for a short time

If you like playing F1 games and don't like having to pay any money to buy them, then this could be the article for you.

Now I know something like this can sound too good to be true, and of course that's always good advice to live life by.

If some scammer from another continent wants to give you £10trillion in exchange for a your bank account number - of course you are probably being played.

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So when I say the very latest F1 game, F1 25, is free to download you will probably think there are strings attached.

Sadly there are, but they may be ones you don't need to deal with.

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F1 25 is FREE but here is what you need

For a start you need a PlayStation 5, and they are well over £400 brand new, so if you don't have one already, this could already be getting a bit too costly.

Secondly, you need access to PlayStation Plus's essential service, which works out at £59.99 annually (but you can opt to pay £7.99 per month instead).

That's it! if you pass the above two requirements, you can download the official F1 25 game made by EA Sports for free.

How do I download games from the PlayStation store?

To download a game from the PlayStation store, simply by selecting PlayStation icon from the Games screen on the home page.

From their scroll down to the Benefits tab and select Game Catalogue. Then choose the F1 25 game and click download.

It's that simple and it's yours for ever until you stop paying for PlayStation Plus (you can always reactivate it without losing any games) or Sony decide to just nuke the game because... well reasons.

The latter is unlikely for now though, so unlikely there is more chance of this author jumping in the vacant Haas seat next season and winning the world championship.

So you PlayStation users out there, grab yourself the latest F1 game to play for free.

Yes, it is the latest because EA Sports decided not to publish a game for this year, instead offering a 2026 season patch you can download (which you can also access from your PS5).

Granted, you will have to pay for that but that doesn't stop you still being able to race against Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, Max Verstappen at Red Bull or pretty most of the roster that features in the 2026 season if you choose not to.

How long is F1 25 free for?

One more thing though, this offer isn't forever. It was made available on October 6 and you have until November 2 to claim your free game. After that you will have to pay for the game should you wish to download it.

Should you miss the deadline or just want an alternative game, a solution would be to dust off your PS1, get a PS1 emulator and find a copy of F1 97 and enjoy probably one of the finest F1 games ever made, complete with Murray Walker commentating and Martin Brundle popping up every now and then to say 'you're right there, Murray.'

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